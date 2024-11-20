Xbox Cloud Gaming will now allow you to stream your own games

Game streaming has come a long way since it was originally introduced several years and a couple of generations ago with Microsoft being one of the early pioneers of the technology. Well the next phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which will finally allow players to stream games that they actually already own (as opposed to only those which are in the Xbox Game Pass catalog), is kicking off in beta form.

The feature, which requires an Game Pass Ultimate subscription, is now live and there’s a limited selection of 50 titles at the moment (see below), but Microsoft will surely be opening that up to more and more games as the weeks/months/years go by. There’s a nice variety of wares including Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, NBA 2K25 and others to test out.

Interestingly, streaming your own titles is only supported by select TVs, web browsers and mobile devices right now, with actual Xbox hardware and Xbox app functionality coming next year.

See the announcement and the trailer at the Xbox News Wire and below.

Stream Your Own Game



Our mission is to bring more games to more people around the world, across devices. We believe gaming should be easy to access and available for all players, no matter what device you choose to play with. That’s why we’re dedicated to making great games available across consoles, PCs, and with cloud gaming. Today, millions of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are enjoying Xbox Cloud Gaming to play top titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog on various devices. We’ve also heard your excitement about having more flexibility to stream games you own beyond the Game Pass catalog. Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets, in all 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available. This is just the beginning. Next year, we’re excited to bring this feature to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows.



50 Great Games Available Today, With More to Come We are happy to announce that over 50 great games are now available for streaming. Our library of cloud-playable titles will continue to grow, as we work with our partners around the world to bring you a diverse and expansive selection of great games across devices. You can stream any version of these games below that you own, for example Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. Here are the games available today: Animal Well Assassin’s Creed Mirage Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Balatro Baldur’s Gate 3 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) The Casting of Frank Stone Cyberpunk 2077 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Dredge Dying Light 2 Stay Human Farming Simulator 25 Fear the Spotlight Final Fantasy XIV Online Final Fantasy Final Fantasy II Final Fantasy III Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy V Final Fantasy VI Hades Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions High On Life Hitman World of Assassination Hogwarts Legacy House Flipper 2 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Lego Harry Potter Collection Life is Strange: Double Exposure Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K25 PGA Tour 2K23 Phasmophobia Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Rust Console Edition 7 Days to Die Star Wars Outlaws Stray The Crew Motorfest The Outlast Trials The Plucky Squire The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 TopSpin 2K25 Undertale Visions of Mana Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 WWE 2K24