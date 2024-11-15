Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake review for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC

Platform: PS5

Also On: Xbox Series X, Switch, PC

Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Medium: Digital/Physical

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E10+

Dragon Quest III first launched in 1988 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, which, if the analytics are to be believed, is before a good many of you fine folks reading this were even born! The impact it had on RPG games going forward, and the culture as a whole, cannot be overstated. No “Greatest RPG of all time” list is complete without Dragon Quest III. The decision to bring this game back in the somewhat recently popularized HD-2D format was an excellent one, and I think it will get this game in the hands of a whole new generation of folks who might not have ever gotten the chance to experience it.

I will not be spoiling anything about the story in Dragon Quest III, even though the original game is nearly 37 years old at this point. Just know that if you’re concerned about starting with the “Third” entry, with the Dragon Quest I – II HD-2D remake coming next year, the events in Dragon Quest III largely precede those in the other two games, so this is the perfect jumping off point for new players. Aside from that, I will not be discussing the story elements here. You have either played the game already and know exactly what the story is, or you are a new player, and you should experience it for yourself!

Dragon Quest III retains the original turn-based and randomized combat encounters but offers a mechanic that I don’t think I can live without going forward. You can choose how quickly you would like combat encounters to play out, which allows you to slow down or speed up the animations and auto attacks that you can have your party members carry out. This allows you to participate still and fight/strategize but will enable you to substantially reduce the time you spend watching the same animations play out once you have seen enough. Couple this with adjustable combat difficulty and the ability to choose just how much input you want to have over your party members, and you have an RPG that will work for everyone out there, from the most experienced veteran to a brand-new player. Combat is still the first-person “party attack” system from the original, which might throw some newer players off at first.

Exploration works in much the same way, allowing you to choose just how much “help” you want. The ability to save conversations to reflect back on later can be a lifesaver as you begin to explore the world, but purists can choose not to do so and rely on their memory and exploration to guide them. There is a mini-map complete with objective markers and quest reminders to help you on your way, but you can just as easily choose not to use those either and simply attack the game the “old-fashioned” way.

These various options are such an innocuous yet incredible addition that I feel they might be overlooked. Giving players the option to choose exactly how they want to experience Dragon Quest III and just how much of a challenge they want, be it in combat or in progressing the story, is a phenomenal choice and one that I believe will go a long way toward potentially swaying folks who might usually avoid the retro style “tough” RPGs from yesteryear.

Visually, Dragon Quest III HD-2D is nothing short of breathtaking. If you follow me at all, you know that I adore this style of game, with the Octopath Traveler games topping all of my “best of” lists where appropriate. Dragon Quest III is something different, though. Visually similar, sure, but spiritually distinct. This game is so bright and vibrant, with a gorgeously realized “miniature” environment while exploring the overworld and then incredibly detailed individual maps when exploring the cities and dungeons. The soundtrack is also a beautiful blend of high-fidelity modern sound while keeping the core of the retro music from the original. The English voice acting is maybe the only low point here, with a cacophony of different British accents making up most of the speaking voices. Luckily, this isn’t the only option, and as long as you are not opposed to reading subtitles, the Japanese VO is substantially better in every way.

The monster sprites are another cornerstone of the Dragon Quest series, designed by the late Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball fame. People who have never touched a Dragon Quest game know about the Slime enemies. New players who are familiar with Toriyama from his work outside of Dragon Quest will feel an instant familiarity with the characters and monsters that they encounter. The HD-2D art style is perfect for these characters, and they jump off the screen in every encounter.

As for the length, I know newcomers might be a bit turned off or curious if their only experience has been hearing about the 100+ hours needed for later Dragon Quest titles. Dragon Quest III comes in at a respectable 30ish hours, depending on your settings and exploration. This is certainly not “short,” but it is more than manageable and makes for a perfect experience, in my opinion.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D walks a tightrope of appealing to a brand new audience while also remaining true to the original that helped shape gaming as we know it today. This endeavor could have ended up a disaster in so many ways, but it ended up being nearly perfect. I fell in love with this series all over again and find myself more appreciative of the time-saving mechanics than ever. This is the best way to play one of the best games of all time, and it has catapulted my excitement for the upcoming HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest I & II into the stratosphere.

Note: Square Enix provided us with a Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake code for review purposes.

Score: 9