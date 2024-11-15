Sample Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance with its newly released demo

If you were to ask what ATLUS was up to in 2024, many would mention Metaphor: ReFantazio. However the publisher would like to remind you that they released the definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V and freeing it from the Nintendo Switch. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Edition features two gameplay experiences, Canon of Creation which is the game in its original form and the Canon of Vengeance, a brand new story incorporating new characters.

Any progress you make in the demo can be transferred to the full game should you decide to purchase the title, so any progress you make in the demo will not be wasted.

The game recently got an update which adding the following features:

New Demon Kishin Marici

Addition of Fan-selected Demon Navigators (Hell Biker, Idun, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Mothman, Mara, and Cleopatra)

The New Elite Difficulty for the Virtual Trainer

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has been received well sitting at a 90 on Metacritic and our very own Braden Czerwinski gave the game a 9.5 stating “…this is absolutely the definitive way to play this game.”. So if these reviews don’t sway you, now you can give the game’s demo a try to see if your opinions align with theirs.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — Demo Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4Br8Pt11f0

