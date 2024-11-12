Bleach Rebirth of Souls recaps some of their newly revealed combatants

Bleach, one of Shonen Jump’s Big Three while it was still being published, will probably never leave the public zeitgeist and Namco Bandai is doing their part in keeping the franchise’s name in the public with their upcoming Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

The title which covers the Bleach storyline up to it’s Arrancar Arc will have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the character it can select to add to it’s roster. We’ve seen perennial favorites like Tōshirō Hitsugaya, Kenpachi Zaraki and Byakuya Kuchiki make the roster, however the reveals don’t stop coming as Bandai Namco has announced even more characters recently capping off with Nelliel Tu Odelschawanck, the adult form of the child-like hollow who eschewed power to live a more simpler life that Ichigo and friends met in their journey.

Soi Fon – Soi Fon is the Captain of Squad 2 who can aggressively pressure opponents with her speed and deadly stinger.

– Soi Fon is the Captain of Squad 2 who can aggressively pressure opponents with her speed and deadly stinger. Renji Abarai – The lieutenant of Squad 6 and a master of mid-range combat, Renji Abarai is a high-spirited warrior who can cut through the entire battlefield with his versatile swordsmanship and “Bankai: Hihio Zabimaru.”

– The lieutenant of Squad 6 and a master of mid-range combat, Renji Abarai is a high-spirited warrior who can cut through the entire battlefield with his versatile swordsmanship and “Bankai: Hihio Zabimaru.” Izuru Kira – The lieutenant of Squad 3, Izuru Kira brings the weight of his grief to pull, slow, and stop his foes. Release “Shikai: Wabisuke” during Awakening to unleash a powerful move.

– The lieutenant of Squad 3, Izuru Kira brings the weight of his grief to pull, slow, and stop his foes. Release “Shikai: Wabisuke” during Awakening to unleash a powerful move. Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck – An Arrancar who can unleash her accumulated strength in a single burst. By releasing “Gamuza,” Nelliel can utilize long-range attacks from outside the opponent’s attack range.

As you can see each character utilizes vastly different styles and are quite formidable in their own right. When pushed to the brink they all utilize techniques which can help turn the tide of battle, be it Shikai or Bankai for the Shinigami or Resurrección for the Aracanar. So don’t think all is lost when your opponent has put you on the back foot, because you can always as the game puts it…Reverse Fate!

The title is the first major Bleach console game since 2011’s Bleach: Soul Resurrección and it will have the distinction of being the first non-mobile based game to appear on PC, so the fan expectations are high and as long as we get a robust roster I believe the fandom will be quite satisfied (Now if we can only get a game that covers the Thousand Year Blood War…come on people give me controllable Quincies!).

Bleach Rebirth of Souls will arrive on PC, the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 sometime in the future.

