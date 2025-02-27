Bandai Namco shares the 2nd opening movie of their upcoming anime arena fighter, Bleach Rebirth of Souls

So it looks like the upcoming anime arena fighter, Bleach Rebirth of Souls as evident by the fact publisher Bandai Namco shared a new clip uploaded onto their YouTube channel dubbed “Opening Movie 2”.

This new clip features Ichigo and his friends, the villainous Sosuke Aizen and his Arrancar army and the wildcard Shinji Hirako of the mysterious Vizard faction. Visually this second opening feels like it could easily be something ATLUS created for their Persona titles, from the jaunty music to the character silhouettes superimposed onto solid color backgrounds.

While I wished the base game covered beyond the Arrancar arc, the game’s post release announcements gives me hope that we might see content from the series’ penultimate arc, The Thousand Year Blood War. For those who need to catch up with the characters revealed for the game or a refresher on the game’s mechanics, you can check out this specially curated playlist on the Bandai Namco YouTube Channel.

Bleach Rebirth of Souls will arrive onto PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on March 21st 2025.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls – Opening Movie 2



Break through the walls of black and white.

Feel the rhythm in your soul with the BLEACH Rebirth of Souls Opening Movie 2. ACCEPT YOUR SOUL AND REVERSE FATE.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 21st, 2025!