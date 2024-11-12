Set your calendar for Nov 18th as Valve will be selling a Limited Edition White OLED Steam Deck

It’s a little too early for Christmas songs, but I’m dreamin’ of a white…Steam Deck. Looks like my dreams are coming true as Valve announced on Monday that their popular portable gaming computer will be coming in a new colorway for a limited amount of time. For the price of $679, buyers can purchase a white and gray tinted 1tb Steam Deck OLED while supplies last. This model will be available wherever the Steam Deck is sold, including Australia where the device began selling officially last month.

While the unit count was not publicly disclosed, Valve promised the allocation will be spread “proportionally” across the region where the device is sold. So if you haven’t jumped aboard the Steam Deck train this might be a good place to hop aboard, given how frequently Steam has sales, you’ll be able to build quite a game library that you can take on the go in no time!

Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White will go on sale for a limited time on Monday November 18th 3pm PST/6pm EST.

Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White product shots:

