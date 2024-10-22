Walkabout Mini Golf – 8-Bit Lair teaser shows off some evil brick-breaking arcade action

Mighty Coconut has more than a few creative ideas for their VR mini golf experiences, and the latest project is just a couple days away from launch. Included as the 3rd piece of content in their “Villains Lair” series, the new 8-Bit Lair course is a bit of an ’80s throwback in style, and features some retro brick breaking arcade action.

The new course, which features the standard 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes, is set at the top of an evil pixelated corporate skyscraper complete with new gameplay mechanics and rewards. There’s also a themed foxhunt and an unlockable commemorative putter, along with ’80s-inspired Avatar cosmetics and more.

Also, the studio announced a team up with Arcade Legend VR, to include a playable ’80s style, 8-bit arcade version of the Walkabout Mini Golf – Tourist Trap course (with themed cabinet and audio) within Arcade Legend VR itself. You can actually check out a preview of that right in your browser at https://www.walkaboutminigolf.net

See the teaser trailer below, and stay tuned for the launch of the Walkabout Mini Golf – 8-Bit Lair for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, SteamVR and Pico headsets this Thursday, October 24th.

Get ready to log-on and tee-off! It’s the totally gnarly third installment of our Villain’s Lair series: 8-Bit Lair. Traverse a wicked corporate skyscraper, global headquarters of Vincent Vector, hacker billionaire and spoiled genius. Will you be able to stop his bogus plot to shred the physical world and bring it all into his vast Virtual Reality? Find out in this radical ’80s mini golf adventure. Challenge yourself and your buds to retro brick-breaking fun, diabolical boss showdowns, and new dimensions of pixelated pandemonium.