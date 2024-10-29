Turtle Beach goes modular with its Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller

As someone who has been an frequent fighting game player (I’m not particularly good, but I do enjoy a good scrap), I’ve always lamented that the choices for a controller with six face buttons to be lacking…so it always forced me to make the hard choice to relegate the medium punch and kick to the shoulders buttons to be seldomly used (ironically I never got good at 4 button fighting games…go figure). So it pleases me to see that Turtle Beach will be part of the solution with their Stealth Pivot.

When I read the word “revolution” in the press release I thought it was just another copywriter and their very liberal use of hyperbole as other controllers in the market exist with removable modules (like PDP’s Pro BFG, a subsidiary to Turtle Beach). I guess the devil is in the details, the Stealth Pivot controller just rotates to its other form, no screw drivers required. Like most premium third party controllers, the Stealth Pivot utilizes Hall Effect AntiDrift sticks which will ensure your movements will be precise when deviations will mean winning versus losing.

The Stealth Pivot supports numerous devices such Xbox One, Xbox Series X in wired and wireless configuration (via Dongle), PC, Smart Devices and Smart TVs. Since Turtle Beach is renowned for their Audio products you are sure that the Stealth Pivot will feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack that will enable you to take advantage of the company’s suite of features such as EQ presets, Superhuman Hearing®, game and chat volume mix.

The controller is set for a November 26th, 2024 launch and it will be available for the price of $129.99 USD on the company’s webstore as well as various retailers worldwide (such as Amazon, here).

