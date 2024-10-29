Hunters can finally set foot onto the Forbidden Lands as the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta goes live this week

As someone who’s spent way too much time at conventions this past year, a common sight is the snaking line at the CAPCOM booth filled with fans waiting to get their hands on the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds. As Capcom’s convention season is seemingly coming to an end, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed at the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase that fans can finally sample the title in the comfort of their own home with PlayStation Plus users getting a head start.

The demo will be available from October 31st to November 3rd and as stated previously PlayStation Plus subscribers already have access to the demo as their start time was October 28th. The demo will also feature crossplay, so put down your console war banners as there are monsters to hunt!

Once you download the demo you will be provided with three curated experiences. Users will have access to the full character creation suite where they can craft the hunter who will experience the Forbidden Lands, anything you make in this portion can be transferred to the full title. The second experience will give you a look at the game’s early section where you will take on a tutorial hunt of a Chatacabra. For more experienced Hunters you can just play the third experience where you will be thrown into the middle of an expedition to take down an Alpha of a Doshaguma pack, you can team with up to four human players or NPCs to claim the beast’s hide.

Participation in this open beta will reward players with a pendant that could be used to enhance your gear and an item pack which can prove useful in a pinch during a dangerous hunt.

Hopefully this open beta will sate your hunger for the hunt, because Monster Hunter Wilds set forth on February 28th, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test will take place at the following times for each platform: PlayStation 5 PlayStation Plus Early Access: October 28 at 8:00pm PT – October 30 at 7:59pm PT

Non-PlayStation Plus Subscribers: October 31 at 8:00pm PT – November 3 at 6:59pm PT* Xbox Series X|S October 31 at 8:00pm PT – November 3 at 6:59pm PT* Steam October 31 at 8:00pm PT – November 3 at 6:59pm PT* *Time Adjusted for Daylight Savings Time

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | 2024.10.23

