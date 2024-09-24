Wirelessly connect to your modern consoles and devices with the 3rd generation Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Headset

Turtle Beach refuses to rest on their laurels as the company’s latest and greatest premium wireless gaming headset has just entered the marketplace. The 3rd generation of the Stealth 700 features 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers, Crossplay Dual Wireless Transmitters that enable easy switching between consoles, all the while you can connect to a PC using Bluetooth 5.2 so you can chat via PC while listening to game audio from your console. To ensure your headset maintains a slim profile this line of headsets also include a unidirectional, flip-to-mute mic which features A.I. Noise reduction ensures that any orders or taunts you bark at your friends and foes alike will be heard loud and clear. All these features and the company still managed to maintain the $199.99 price point this line of headsets has previously sold at keeping it a preferred choice.

The headset is available in three SKUs, a PC version, a PlayStation version and a Xbox Version. While you would think each should be relatively the same…they do not appear to be the case. The Xbox version is the only that is listed as being the highest compatibility and the PC version seemingly has a better mic and support for 3D audio. If you’re planning to just use this on a phone and occasionally your PlayStation then the PC SKU might give you the biggest bang for your buck…but that’s just because I have criminally neglected my Xbox in this current console cycle.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gaming Headset is currently available now at Turtlebeach.com as well as retailers that carry Turtle Beach products. Stay tuned for our review!

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3): Rank up to Crossplay Audio



