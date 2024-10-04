This Battle Bus is for ladies only as 99 competitors vie for a share of $250,000 in prizes in the first Milk Cup

The L.A. Comic Con kicked off its 2024 show on October 4th 2024 and is expected to run until Sunday the 6th and amongst all the activities going on, a singular event will definitely be one for the history books. Because the Milk Processor Education Program is sponsoring the first-ever all-women’s Fortnite Lan-Event. The Milk Cup looks to fill a sizable gap in eSports and this tournament will also have the largest prize pool in North American Women’s eSports history with a $250,000 prize pool.

On October 5th starting at 1pm PST at the freeplay zone in West Hall, 33 teams of trios will compete by scoring points via eliminating other teams and placing as high as possible during each round. Those looking to witness history can catch the event live on Women of the eRena’s Twitch channel with restreams on Gonna Need Milk and Raidiant’s Twitch channels. IGN will also air highlights of the cup with a crew that consists of host Kelly Link with commentary by LemonKiwi, and Taco. Discount tickets to view in person are available for teens aged 13-17 to purchase on the L.A. Comic Con’s Showclix site linked here.

Don’t think this will be a one and done thing, as the organizer has already teased their next tournament, The Milk Cup Winter Split!