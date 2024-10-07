343 Industries is now Halo Studios, future Halo titles to be built on Unreal Engine 5

Ahead of the 2024 Halo World Championships over the weekend, 343 Industries and Microsoft had a little bit of important Halo-related info to share with the world. 343 Industries has been reorganized and renamed as Halo Studios (see their blog post here), and they have dumped their proprietary Slipspace Engine in favor of Unreal Engine 5.

This new path will allow the studio to take on multiple Halo projects at once and not require the manpower and expense to build/revise/maintain their own custom technology stack. Reading between the lines, this would allow them to more easily go multiplatform in the future since UE5 is extremely portable engine — though that has not been confirmed.

Have a look at some shots and video of their proof of concept known as Project Foundry below, and stay tuned for hopefully more exciting info.

Halo – “Project Foundry” screens:

A New Dawn | Halo Studios:



With multiple Unreal-powered projects in development, we’re entering the next chapter of the franchise and changing the recipe for how we make Halo games. Join members of the Halo Studios Team and go behind the scenes with “Project Foundry” – a multi-discipline research project designed to explore the creative potential of Unreal for the next generation of Halo games.