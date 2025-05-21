Microsoft taps Antstream to bring the former’s arcade “Retro Classics” to Game Pass

When Microsoft Games Studios acquired companies like Activision and Rare, they not only acquired their current output, but their existing catalog as well. We’ve seen Microsoft tap into this catalog with RARE Replay, but otherwise we haven’t seen these classics leveraged in any meaningful way…well until today.

Microsoft revealed that they have teamed up with Anstream to launch Retro Classics. This compilation offers “over 50 iconic games” and is available exclusively to Game Pass members. Some of the games that are available include The Adventure of Willy Beamish, Mechwarrior, Police Quest, Title Match Pro Wrestling and More. The title also uses the Antstream Arcade infrastructure which means you can expect challenges, achievements and tournaments.

As a celebration of this collaboration Antstream is offering special offer on their Antstream Arcade Service on the Xbox where users can experience over 1300+ classic titles from developers such as SNK, Bandai Namco, and more at the introductory price of $9.99 for the first year of their membership.

Retro Classics is available now for Game Pass members on PC and the Xbox platform.

