Xbox players can experience New Eridu this June as Zenless Zone Zero comes to the platform

Zenless Zone Zero might be HoYoverse’s third console game, but it’ll be the 2nd to arrive to the Xbox ecosystem. This June when Zenless Zone Zero version 2.0 launches it will also arrive onto the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Utilizing the Xbox Series X|S’ powerful GPU the game will support ray tracing, HDR and will support 4K resolution and run at 60fps. The game will also support Quick Resume, so you won’t have to deal with loading times if you want to switch between several games…such as Genshin Impact (Look dailies need to be done…daily!).

Version 2.0 will bring one of the largest expansions the game has ever seen with unlocking of the Waifei Peninsula. This asian themed area likely brings plenty of new factions and agents for you to recruit.

Zenless Zone Zero will be coming to the Xbox platform in June 2025 and it is currently available now on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation platform.

Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Announcement Video



