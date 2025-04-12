Recruit Phaethon’s #1 fan in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.7 coming April 23rd



We learned about the past of the ever dapper Von Lycaon and his ties to the phantom thief group, Mockingbird in Zenless Zone Zero version 1.6. The trip down memory lane was short lived as Lycaon’s erstwhile ally Hugo suddenly sided with the upper echelon of New Eridu Society group known as TOPS. Tension rose and Hugo made a brash move holding the Proxy hostage and Von Lycaon had no choice but to impale Hugo to ensure the Proxy’s safety.

Version 1.7 “Bury Your Tears with the Past” picks up from where version 1.6 left off and now you continue to investigate the plans of the mysterious group known as the Exaltists. After losing the man who was like a brother figure to her, how will Vivian, the only member of Mockingbird left hold up? Will the Proxy secure the Sacrifice Core and hinder the plans of the Exaltists?

Along with the story which will draw Zenless Zone Zero’s 1st season to a close, you will be given an opportunity to recruit both members of Mockingbird. During the first half of Version 1.7, you can recruit Vivian, an anomaly agent who wields a rapier parasol. If Vivian isn’t your cup of tea, you can spend your hard earned Polychromes for another chance to recruit Jane Doe, the mysterious asset of the New Eridu Public Security. He might have met his demise in version 1.6, but that doesn’t mean you can’t recruit the twisted former partner of Van Lycaon. Hugo is an Ice Attack agent whose suitcase can transform into a scythe, giving him remarkable reach in the battlefield. The Sons of Calydon’s current champion Lighter is your other S-Agent choice if you feel you can’t betray Von Lycaon by trying to recruit his ex partner.

Outside of the conclusion of the Sacrifice Crisis, Version 1.7 will have plenty of side activities which will help you reap plenty of materials and resources. The “Say It With Flowers” event will give you a chance to practice floral design and if you can do a good job you can earn a brand new A-ranked bangboo for your troubles. The Fall Guys-like mode Bangboo Bash is back with an even more competitive rank mode! Help the proprietor of the food truck Breaded Relief once again as you deliver food and gather reviews in Savor the Flavor: Citywide Delivery. These are just some of the carefree events that’ll help you pass the time!

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.7 will close out the game’s first chapter on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation platform on April 23rd…and perhaps another platform in the near future!

Version 1.7 Teaser – “Bury Your Tears With the Past” | Zenless Zone Zero



