Turtle Beach is hoping you’ll go ape for their new Donkey Kong Rematch Switch Controller!

With Donkey Kong Bananza releasing less than a day ago, Turtle Beach made the smart choice to reveal their latest entry in their Rematch controller line. Officially licensed by Nintendo, the peripheral maker would like to introduce the Rematch Wireless Controller: Donkey Kong for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This mostly black with shades of green and tints of red controller depicts the Leader of the Bunch roaming the vibrant jungles with his buddy Diddy Kong.

Perfect for the Nintendo Switch and compatible with the new Switch 2 (This controller doesn’t have the c-button…), it gives you a more traditional gaming experience for those who just don’t quite like the joy-con experience. The controller also features 2 back buttons which are user programmable, so you can possibly give yourself the edge when a quick reaction is crucial as well as a built in motion controls so you can actually control your character by bobbing and weaving with the controller. It also has an effective wireless connectivity range of 30 feet and on a single charge lasts up to 40 hours of gameplay.

This rad looking controller joins other visually appealing options such as Invincible Mario, Super Mario Star. However it might take a bit for this controller to ripen on the vine as it will not be available until mid October, however you can pre-order the controller now on the Turtle Beach website as well as other retailers (including Amazon right here) starting today!

Rematch Wireless Controller: Donkey Kong: