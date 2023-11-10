PDP reveals their Amazon Black Friday offerings

It’s almost time to open that can of cranberry sauce as Black Friday is nearly upon us. I’m sure some of you will give thanks or something, but for the rest of us, we’re only going to be thankful for the savings that we are about to receive (which we’ll probably plow into other purchases, but that’s not the point!).

One company is looking to make sure you and your friends and family are properly accessorized for the year of gaming that’s to come. PDP today revealed their discount offerings that will be available at Amazon. Gamers will be able to save up to 50% from the timeframe of November 17th to the 30th.

Below are the details of the items that will be available:

Sale Date: November 17- November 30

Victrix Pro AF Wired Professional Esports Gaming Headset with Cooling: Xbox

SRP: $129.99

Promo Price: $103.99

Savings Percentage: 20%

Product Description:

Officially licensed by Xbox, the Victrix Pro AF is a streamlined design of the Pro AF ANC, so you get all the best features without sacrificing the audio quality it’s known for. After listening to feedback from streamers and esports competitors, we’ve added a removable microphone feature and on-ear audio controls to the Pro AF.

Victrix Gambit World’s Fastest Licensed Xbox Controller

SRP: $99.99

Promo Price: $79.99

Savings Percentage: 20%

Product Description:

The Victrix Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller was designed by esports athletes to eliminate lag and maximize your speed. Our controller has the fastest thumbsticks, triggers and buttons on Xbox.

Sale Date: November 23 – November 30

Nintendo Switch Controller and Case -Mario Star Spectrum Bundle

SRP: $47.98

Promo Price: $38.38

Savings Percentage: 20%

Product Description:

A bundle of PDP’s Star Spectrum REMATCH Wired Controller for Switch and the matching Star Spectrum Nintendo Switch Case.

Nintendo Switch Controller and Case – 1-UP Glow in the Dark Mario

SRP: $47.98

Promo Price: $38.38

Savings Percentage: 20%

Product Description:

A bundle of PDP’s Star Spectrum REMATCH Wired Controller for Switch and the matching Star Spectrum Nintendo Switch Case.

Nintendo Switch Controller and Headset – Glow in the Dark Link Hero

SRP: $69.98

Promo Price: $55.98

Savings Percentage: 20%

Product Description:

A bundle of PDP’s Glow in the Dark Link Hero REMATCH Wireless Controller for Switch and a matching AIRLITE Wired Stereo Headset

Sale Date: November 23 – November 27

Airlite Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox – Purple Fade

SRP: $79.99

Promo Price: $39.99

Savings Percentage: 50%

Product Description:

Make light work of your enemies with the Xbox Series X|S & PC Purple Fade Airlite Pro Wireless Headset. Get the deadly combination of all-day comfort and precision gaming with the lightweight design and expertly engineered audio.

Rematch Wired Controller – Xbox Series X – Glitch Blue

SRP: $37.99

Promo Price: $24.99

Savings Percentage: 34%

Product Description:

Take your enemies down again and again with the enhanced features and customizability of the Glitch Blue REMATCH Advanced Wired Controller and its programmable back buttons, officially licensed by Xbox.

PDP Gaming PlayStation 5 Metavolt Dual Charger for 2 PS5 Controllers – Black

SRP: $19.99

Promo Price: $10.00

Savings Percentage: 50.00%

Product Description:

Power-up your controllers in under four hours with the stylish charging station that makes your controllers the centerpiece of your gaming setup.

Sonic Superstars Game + Sonic Tails REALMz Controller Nintendo Switch

SRP: $99.87

Promo Price: $92.87

Savings Percentage: 7%

Product Description:

A bundle of the Sonic Superstars game for Nintendo Switch and one of PDP’s new REALMz controllers.

PDP LVL50 Wireless Power Stereo Gaming Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone: Compatible with PS5/PS4/PS3 Console/PC Windows 10 (Black Camo/Camouflage)

SRP: $79.99

Promo Price: $47.99

Savings Percentage: 40%

Product Description:

Play at the top of your game with the unbeatable comfort, long-lasting battery life, and powerful balanced sound of the LVL50 Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4.

Are there any items that catch your eye? Here’s hoping you score some savings and let’s hope we can get some discounts on Victrix’s fightsticks sometime down the line.