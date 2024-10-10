Ascending Inferno’s pitch will make you want to check out the game at this year’s PAX AUS

It’s about 5:00am as I put “pen to paper” on this news post, but when I wearily opened my email client and saw the trailer that accompanied the email for Oppolyon Studios’ Ascending Inferno…my eyes perked up!

Maybe the fact that the team created stylish logos for each circle of hell, perhaps it’s the fact you need to escape Hell while kicking the soul of your also dead brother, something about this game just captivated me within a minute and a half. The Australian-based studio will be showcasing their inaugural title at PAX AUS’s Indie Showcase which will be happening this weekend from October 11th to the 13th. For those who can’t make the trip down under, the game’s demo is available on Steam.

If you end up liking what you tried, Oppolyon won’t make you wait too long to experience Dani and Vincent’s full journey through Hell as Ascending Inferno will be out on October 28th on PC.

Ascending Inferno screens:



Ascending Inferno – Official Release Date Trailer



