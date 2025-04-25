id Software reveals a new faction who will attempt to bring Doom Slayer down in Doom: The Dark Ages

The week is almost over and it seems the folks at id Software wanted to end your week with some brand new details regarding their upcoming shooter Doom: The Dark Ages. Debuting a clip on the PlayStation Youtube Channel, game director Hugo Martin revealed a brand new region where the Doom Slayer will hunt his prey.

The Cosmic Realm is probably best described as “lovecraftian”, so let’s just say the Doom Slayer’s journey through it won’t exactly be a walk in the park. In fact he can be expected to face enemies like the tower Cosmic Baron, who dual wields blades and will not relent in bloodying them by tearing into your flesh. This realm also has its own version of the Cacodemon, who is just as fearsome as its Hell-based cousin. Thankfully not everything in the realm is out to kill you and in fact you will even find weapons which will make you the predator, such as the Reaver Shot. Propel the chaos sphere to cause massive internal damage to any foe you come across.

Martin also reiterated how gorgeous the game will look on the PS5/PS5 Pro thanks to it being developed with id Tech 8, which will allow for massive areas with plenty of inhabitants and guarantee a stable 60fps. Needless to say, while the studio is a part of the Xbox Game Studios, they are confident in their ability to craft premium experiences on other console platforms as well.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will rip and tear once again on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, May 15th 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages – Cosmic Realm First Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games



