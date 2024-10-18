Robosen finally gives Toy Story fans a Buzz Lightyear that will have them chucking Woody into the bin

Robosen, the robotics company who has made robots which have made fans drop their jaws worldwide, has revealed their latest bipedal robot. While the company’s teases on social media really didn’t leave anything to the imagination, we’re finally able to meet the most complex Buzz Lightyear to date.

The toy which shook up the status quo of Andy’s room from 1995’s iconic animated film from Pixar stands at 14.6 inches tall and 3.7lbs and its innards consists of 3000 parts, 23 servo motors and 75 microchips. Buzz also features realistic eye and mouth movements which can be used to replicate scenes from all of Buzz’s silver screen adventures via voice command or mobile app.

What’s interesting is that Robosen has not revealed the voice actor who will be heard coming out of the robot’s speakers. The company is exhibiting at New York Comic Con at booth #4501, so perhaps I might need to do some actual journalism, hit the pavement and ask some questions!

Otherwise the Toy Story Buzz Lightyear will retail for $599 and can be purchased at the US and UK Disney Store websites and select physical Disney Store locations (NY, USA, London, UK and Dublin, IE).

For the first time ever, Toy Story fans can own a fully controllable and programmable Buzz Lightyear robot. Meticulously crafted with more than 3,000 parts, 23 servo motors and 75 microchips, this Buzz Lightyear robot embodies the spirit of innovation, adventure and imagination that Toy Story fans have cherished for generations. The Buzz Lightyear Robot is fully voice and app-controlled, allowing fans to immerse themselves in iconic missions and scenes while controlling Buzz’s every move. Equipped with innovative micro-servos that enable first-ever realistic eye and mouth movement, the Buzz Lightyear Robot delivers a lifelike recreation of the legendary Space Ranger. Whether engaging in pre-built missions or creating custom scenarios using Robosen Studio —debuting this fall—this robot offers an exciting level of interactivity and creativity. Key Features Voice & App Controlled for seamless operation

More than 3,000 intricate parts designed for lifelike movement

23 servo motors enabling full-range motion

75 microchips powering interactive features

First of its kind micro-servos providing realistic facial expressions

Ultra-authentic Buzz Lightyear experience

In-App programming for custom scenes using Toy Story lines

Robosen Studio PC integration coming soon The Buzz Lightyear Robot stands 14.6 inches tall and weighs 3.7 pounds, making it a substantial and impressive figure for any collection. Whether you’re recreating famous scenes, enjoying the robot with family or designing your own adventures, this robot takes Toy Story fandom to an entirely new level. “This collaboration with Disney and Pixar has allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in toy robotics,” said Hansen Su, Co-Founder of Robosen. “We are excited to offer fans an innovative and personal way to experience the magic of Buzz Lightyear in a way that has never been done before.”