It spins, it shovels, it pilots a mech? Checkout the multifaceted tool of Pepper Grinder!

We’ve all been up late, flipping through channels and seeing what dredges of programming airs outside of prime time. Plenty of infomercials promising wondrous products that will solve all of life’s problems. Unlike those other frauds and charlatans, Devolver Digital and solo developer Ahr Ech won’t sell you a bill of goods when they introduce you to…the Grinder!

It’s a hand held tool that’s made for upheaving dirt, but it certainly does more than that! It can kill monsters, run snowmobiles, fire cannons and even control mechanical monstrosities…I hear it can even grind pepper to really help accentuate a meal! I’m sure after hearing that you’re frantically trying to find your credit card, and while I can’t ship a Grinder to you, I can say that you can utilize it in the brand new video, Pepper Grinder coming March 28th on PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

PC players, if you act now you can even try the game’s demo absolutely free by following this very special link, act now while supplies last*!

* supplies will not run out…and if it does, complain to Steam

Pepper Grinder DRILLfomercial | Coming to PC & Switch on March 28 | Download the Demo!:



