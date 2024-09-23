Whose drink has your vote as Metaphor: ReFantazio teams with Kung Fu Tea ahead of the game’s launch

Finally a vote that matters! Today SEGA and ATLUS announced that their upcoming RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio (our latest preview here) will be teaming up with Kung Fu Tea to produce 4 unique drinks that are inspired by the characters of this next grand adventure from Studio Zero. Starting from today until October 14th, participating Kung Fu Tea stores will be serving drinks such as…

Gallica’s Taro Slush: Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass.

Embark on a new adventure with Gallica in Metaphor: ReFantazio! Just like our spirited fairy companion, this Taro Slush is sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass. Strohl’s Mango Milk Tea: Strohl’s noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character.

Strohl’s noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea, complemented by the subtle tartness of Mango Milk Tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character. Heismay’s Almond Milk Tea: Experience the richness of Heismay’s story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit.

Experience the richness of Heismay’s story in Metaphor: ReFantazio with the smooth, balanced flavors of earl grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit. Hulkenberg Strawberry Lemon Green Tea: Hulkenberg’s relentless drive in Metaphor: ReFantazio is captured in this invigorating lemonade. With the sweetness of strawberries and the eccentric touch of jasmine green tea, this blend is as bold and refreshing as her spirit.

Voting has its rewards as with each purchase, you will earn a KXT x Metaphor: ReFantazio sticker (6 unique designs will be available and while supplies last). For those who need to watch their blood sugar levels, another way you can celebrate this collaboration is the enter the contest which will be posted at Kung Fu Tea’s Instagram (The post is not up yet, but keep an eye out), where winners will net themselves prizes such as a year’s worth of free drinks, a copy of the collector’s edition of Metaphor: ReFantazio and more!

If you’re more interested in contest for the crown of Euchronia, Metaphor: ReFantazio will urge you to do your civic duty when it comes out October 11th, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

