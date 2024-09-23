Sony has scheduled a State of Play event for tomorrow

Hold onto your butts PlayStation players, Sony has scheduled a new State of Play event for… tomorrow!

So if you have nothing going on at 3:00pm PDT/6:00pm EDT, September 24th, 2024 then make sure to join in on the livestream fun. The context of this particular State of Play is news and updates for 20+ PS5 and PS VR2 titles, which will run around a half hour.

Make sure to visit the YouTube stream below and sign up for a notification for when it’s about to go live. As always, turn off that comment stream for the best experience!

State of Play | September 24, 2024 [ENGLISH]



State of Play is back tomorrow, September 24! Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world. The 30+ minute show begins September 24 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET | September 25 12am CEST / 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English and Japanese. See you tomorrow!