Slitterhead reveals two “Rarities” and their skills, and details one of the game’s settings

Slitterhead is an upcoming horror action title from Bokeh Game Studio. Founded by Keiichiro Toyama who is known for creating titles such as Silent Hill, Siren and Gravity Rush, Slitterhead certainly has turned some heads when it was revealed in 2021 and while details have been scant…we are getting a lot more as the game approaches it’s November 8th release.

Your quest to eliminate these supernatural creatures will take you into the Kowlong Slums…a place where people with no place to go find themselves. While the government has tried to take control of the area, they have ultimately failed and the space continues to exist ungoverned. What danger and intrigue will you find in this lawless space?

What other Rarities will you find and where will you find them? Find out when Slitterhead worms its way onto PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform, November 8th 2024.

Bokeh Game Studio, founded by legendary developer Keiichiro Toyama in 2020, today released new information for upcoming horror action adventure game, Slitterhead. Details include “Rarities” characters Julee and Alex, Rarity and Active Skills, along with the “Kowlong Slums” stage. Characters Among humans, there are those who share a strong synchronization with Hyoki, known as Rarities. Alex and Julee, two Rarities which Hyoki encounters in the story are introduced in today’s announcement: Julee

Fatally wounded and on the brink of death, Julee was saved by Hyoki, emerging as the first “Rarity”. Shrouded in mystery, she dons a hood and mask, wielding deadly blood claws to fiercely eliminate the Slitterheads that threaten humanity. Alex

A mysterious figure known as the “Hunter,” he conceals his identity behind a full-face helmet and wields a shotgun while riding his motorcycle, relentlessly pursuing the Slitterheads in the shadows. By day, he is a skilled surgeon operating in the underworld of Kowlong. Skills Rarity skills

Each Rarity possesses various skills. They can be used to unleash powerful moves during combat, while some will give you advantageous effects just by having them. Active Skill

These are skills assigned to a character. These skills can be used by using the skill button to activate them. Some will require you to deplete your blood level(HP) to unleash powerful attacks, while some will require you to use your spirit power to activate helpful abilities such as recovering your blood level(HP). Some Active Skills can be carried over and used even when possessing ordinary human beings. As you play through the game, you will be able to select which Rarities to take with you on each mission(Some missions can only be played with specific Rarities). The Active Skills of the Rarities you chose will be available to use when possessing ordinary humans, becoming “Common Skills”. Julee Skills Revive All (Active Skill)

Increases blood in her own body. For a set time, continuously recover Blood Level (HP). Also heals surrounding humans and immediately revives any humans on the verge of death. Sonic Claws (Active Skill)

Use claws of blood to generate a forward-moving Shockwave. Hold the Skill button to charge, then release to unleash the shockwave. Blood Ripper (Common Skill)

Throws small blood blade. Adds a “slowing effect” while dealing damage. Affected enemies have their movement speed reduced for a set time. Effective for pursuits. Alex Skills Blood Ripper (Common Skill)

Creates a gravity field with blood that draws enemies and civilians in the area towards its center. Bloody Blast (Active Skill)

Fires bullets of blood from a shotgun. Hold the Skill button to increase power and range. Time Bomb (Common Skill)

Sets explosive blood with a timer on the host. Detonates after set time, damaging surroundings. The user dies (verge of death in the case of a Rarity). Passive Skills

These skills grant you its effects just by possessing them. The enhancements vary from increasing Blood Level(HP), improving the durability of your weapon, and boosts recovery abilities when taking damage, giving you a significant advantage in combat. Enhancing Rare Bodies with Skill Tokens

Throughout the game, you can collect Skill Tokens to enhance various skills of each Rarity. This will allow you to strengthen the Rarities before taking on missions. As you progress through the game, you will also be able to unlock new skills, meaning that the choices you make about which Rarities to prioritize will significantly impact your gameplay experience. Possession Mode

While holding the Possession button, time passes slowly, allowing you to calmly choose a possession target. Additionally, it is possible to look at the surroundings and move around in a soul state. Scouting

Unlike the open streets, there are times when you must infiltrate buildings where enemies are lurking. During infiltration, you’ll need to hide and avoid detection while using Possession mode to scout your surroundings. You can also utilize Possession to navigate stealthily, evading surveillance and advancing deeper into enemy territory. Presence: Detecting Slitterhead

Enemies can be detected as a “presence.” Presence is sensed flowing like air currents. Move the camera to check the flow and head in that direction. Sightjack

If you get close enough to an enemy presence, you can steal a glance through their field of vision. Using scenery characteristics, their general location can be guessed, such as if they are in an alley or on a rooftop, etc. Stage Kowlong Slums

Once known as an ungoverned wasteland beyond the reach of law, this gigantic slum is now slated for demolition in a few years, leading to the forced eviction of its residents. However, many refuse to leave, having nowhere else to go. I must eliminate them…ALL… Set in the densely cluttered streets of Kowlong, filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the “Hyoki,” an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as “Slitterheads” crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans. Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, Hyoki must seek out allies among humans known as “Rarities,” infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki’s existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads.