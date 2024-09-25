Sony and Sucker Punch reveal Ghost of Yōtei for PS5

Sony’s State of Play wrapped up just a short time ago, and while they actually had more than a few exciting things to show off, the highlight was probably the follow-up to Sucker Punch’s award-winning open world samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima.

Scheduled for a 2025 release for the PS5, Ghost of Yōtei will feature Atsu, a new protagonist, an all-new story and a new Japanese region to explore — the lands surrounding the towering Mount Yōtei. The new adventure takes place more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima, so it’s unlikely to feature much of a crossover even if they wanted to, but we’ll see.

Check out some screens and the announcement trailer below, and see the official PlayStation Blog announcement here for additional info.

Ghost of Yōtei screens:



Ghost of Yōtei - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

In 1603, Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. Ghost of Yōtei comes to PS5 in 2025.