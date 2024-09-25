TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gets more cold blood with its Radical Reptiles update

If you wanted to attribute the recent beat’em up revival to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, I wouldn’t disagree with you. After recovering from some Dimensional Shell Shock it seems the team at DotEmu and Tribute Games have unleashed the latest updates to the game.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Radical Reptiles will add two new characters to the game’s roster, the mutant skater Mondo Gecko and the salamander Mutant Mona Lisa. While I primarily remember Mondo Gecko as a toy, he did make an appearance in the ‘87 cartoon specifically in the episode Michelangelo Meets Mondo Gecko where the team learns there was another creature that got caught in the accident that mutated them and their master. He would end up making a second appearance in Dirk Savage: Mutant Hunter. Mona Lisa isn’t a toy I was familiar with (I mean I was still at an age where I had no reason to buy female action figures…Look I wasn’t progressive as a kid), but she also made an appearance on the animated show, specifically the episode Raphael Meets His Match and unlike Mondo it was a one and done deal.

I’m certainly intrigued to see what type of move set the duo will have, especially given Mona Lisa literally shows up in one episode. Radical Reptiles will cost $3.99, so it’s affordable enough for me to skip a slice of Pepperoni Pizza in order to get 2 brand new characters. In addition to this content the game is also getting a free update which will add remixed versions of the game’s songs by some famous musicians. The full list of remixers and the tracks they worked on is listed below.

Lead Remixer: Sean Bialo Guest Remixers Anamanaguchi – Panic In The Sky! Button Masher – Rumble In The Zoo Jake Kaufman – It Won’t Fly! Keiji Yamagishi – The Lost Archenemies Tomoya Tomita – A Few Screws Loose



For those who somehow held off on picking up this title, you can now buy the Ultimate Version of the game, which bundles the base game, Dimensional Shellshock and Radical Reptiles in one package which will save you 11% off the MSRP. If you’re an audiophile and want access to the game’s soundtrack and its remixes you can pick up the Soundtrack Edition on Steam for $38.23. Console gamers unfortunately will not have access to this music/game bundle.

Radical Reptiles and the Radical Remixes DLC are available today on all platforms that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is on which includes PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Radical Reptiles DLC screens:

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge - Radical Reptiles DLC | Available Now

