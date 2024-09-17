Get a glimpse of the original storyline and gameplay in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The launch date of the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles videogame is creeping up rather quickly, so publisher Outright Games and developer AHeartfulofGames have dropped a fresh new gameplay trailer to keep us occupied until then.

But wait, there more! The latest video also provides a glimpse at the all new original storyline created for the game, which continues where the recent movie left off and takes place in the same universe with much of the same voice talent and whatnot.

Check out the trailer and some PC screens below along with a bit more info.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed | Gameplay Video



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed PC screens:



Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios, are excited to reveal the thrilling new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed". Developed by AHeartfulofGames, this story-driven 3D Brawler/Platformer game will be releasing on October 18, 2024, and will be available to play on PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5®, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Continuing the story of the Paramount Pictures' 2023 hit "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," fans of the beloved franchise can get ready to team up with everyone's favourite heroes in a half shell, taking on missions solo or teaming up with a friend in up to 2-player co-op. The new gameplay trailer showcases the acclaimed 3D-meets-2D art style of the movie and sees players take control of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, each with their own unique combat style and unlockable skill tree. It also offers a glimpse at the game's original storyline, as the pizza loving crime-fighters battle to save New York City from a rising Mewbie threat. Narrated by fan-favourite character April O'Neil in the style of her captivating 'O'News Casts, the trailer also showcases all-new original mutants and their difficulty-enhancing mutations, all designed by the film's lead character designer, Woodrow White. Fans can also get a feel for the expansive New York City environments, from the tops of skyscrapers to down in the sewers, from pizza parlours, to a concert led by Bebop and Rocksteady. Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games said: "With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this incredible franchise, it has been a pleasure to work with Paramount Games Studio to bring this extraordinary world to life. We hope this new gameplay trailer will wet the appetite of TMNT fans old and new!"