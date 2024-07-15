See the heroes in action in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed trailer

The next videogame version of TMNT, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, was announced back in March by Outright Games and now we’re finally getting a look at the game in action in the form of a trailer and a handful of new screens!

The game, which is styled off the more recent animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, diverges from some of that familiar side-scrolling beat-em-up gameplay and opts for a mostly a 3rd person action-game perspective with exploration, and will support up to 2 players co-op on all platforms. Fans of the movie will be glad to know that the Turtles’ voice actors will be reprising their roles in the game, and character designer Woodrow White will be lending his talent on the art side.

The story will follow the beats from the movie but also apparently expand on it as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is set to hit PlayStation, Xbox platforms, the Switch and PC on October 18th, 2024.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed screens:

With action-packed combat, hilarious teen spirit, and a whole load of pizza, get ready to team up with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo as they go head-to-head against all new mutants in this original story-driven 3D Brawler/Platformer. Discover who's behind the new threat causing unrest as players slide into the sewers and speed through the streets of New York in a variety of high-energy missions. Uniquely hone each of the Turtles' abilities in a powerful new skill tree by racking up combat XP and level up ally friendships to unlock new exciting locations to explore. Meet familiar faces like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more, as players take control of the four masked heroes; each with their own unique combat playstyle. With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to 2-player co-op as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school. As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang's interactive world like never before. Also set to delight fans of the film, lead character designer Woodrow White lends his acclaimed art style to the game as he conjures up a new breed of mutants in his iconic manner.