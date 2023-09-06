TMNT: Mutant Mayhem coming to PC and consoles thanks to Outright Games

Add another Turtle title to the pile. Shredder’s Revenge started this wave of this latest TMNT video games renaissance, The Last Ronin looks to explore the final days and Outright Games is looking to bring the vibrant world of Mutant Mayhem to Consoles and PC.

Outright Games, the family friendly publisher who help release games from other notable IPs such as DC Comics, Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig has signed a deal with Paramount Consumer Products to publish a game in the universe based on the Seth Rogan produced film which was released earlier this year. The press release didn’t provide much details, but what we’ve gleaned from it, establishes that the game will take place a couple of months after the film, and the boys will be taking on a new mutant threat. So it means the “grater” threat teased toward the end of the film will not be making a presence and the key art shows the turtles might be teaming up with the hodge podge of mutant outcasts they met during their rebooted adventure.

While we wait for a developer and whether or not the original voice cast from the film will be returning to reprise their roles, I’m definitely going to be following the progress of Ninja Turtles game!

Today, Outright Games, the leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, under license from Paramount Consumer Products, have announced a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game. Set in the world of the recently released, hit animated feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey, the new game releases in 2024 on consoles and PC. Taking place months after the events of the movie, the game will feature unique visuals inspired by the film’s bold, painterly art style. Combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative, players will take control of the Turtles as they interact with a host of memorable characters from the franchise and fight to save this stylized take on New York City from a new mutant threat. Considered one of the most popular kids’ franchises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail. Stephanie Malham, COO at Outright Games said, “Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game. This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we’re beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles’ global reach even further through the world of video games.” “It’s exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. “The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it.”