First they caused mayhem on the big screen, now the new Ninja Turtles will be unleashed on consoles & PC

The four turtle brothers finally got to experience a normal life of being high school students at the end of 2023’s hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem, but the story doesn’t end there. Thanks to Outright Games, Paramount Game Studios and developer A Heartful of Games, we’re going to be privy to the next chapter in the lives of these heroes in a half shell!

Coming to PC and consoles later this year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will takes place after the film where the brothers’ peaceful lives are upended when a new group of mutants descend upon New York City. Pick up your katanas, sais, nunchucks or bo staff as you show these rowdy interlopers whose town New York City belongs to! Go solo or with a friend (same they couldn’t get four player action…I mean did we really warp back to the 90s) in this 3D brawler/platformer as you fight across all five boroughs of New York City.

The game is expected to land in Q4 2024 and will retail for about 40 USD with Walmart getting a special edition that includes a code to get early access to an unlockable costume. Hopefully as the year progresses Outright Games will share more details regarding the title. Until then grab a slice, but don’t let you ninja skills grow dull…your city needs you!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in Q4 2024.

Outright Games, a leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios, is excited to reveal a first glimpse of its highly anticipated video game based on Paramount Pictures’ recent blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Capturing the playful teen spirit of the world’s most cherished pizza-loving crime-fighters, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, the game brings their infectious humor and combat skills to this story-driven 3D Brawler/Platformer as they face off against all new mutants in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed.” Oozing high-energy gameplay and an engaging, original storyline, the action-packed game follows on from the 2023 hit movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which grossed over $180 million globally at the box office and received worldwide acclaim for its unique animation style. In “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed”, after finally being accepted into society and pursuing their dream of attending a regular high school, the Turtles’ newfound happiness is abruptly interrupted by a new wave of mutants causing unrest across New York City. Players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, as they traverse the sewers and city streets of New York. With an immersive world to explore both above and below ground, meet familiar faces as the ragtag heroes in a half shell gear up to delight fans at home with their chaotic capers. Players can get ready to order in a pizza and adventure solo or team up with a friend in two player local co-op mode later this year. The upcoming game is developed by A Heartful of Games, whose previous work with the publisher includes the fantastic family-friendly adventure DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms. In the US, fans can head to Walmart to pick up an exclusive version of the standard game which includes an outfit code to unlock a late-game collectible earlier. Standard Edition – $39.99 Walmart Edition [Americas Exclusive] – $39.99

Includes early access code to an in-game costume unlockable Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Paramount to deliver an exhilarating new chapter in the incredible universe of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As a franchise that started in comic books and rocketed into a global phenomenon, we couldn’t be more excited to offer fans, new and old, a high-energy, interactive story-driven experience. We’re looking forward to sharing more of the dynamic universe we’ve created alongside A Heartful of Games in the coming months.” Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount, said: “Following the incredible success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, we’re excited to collaborate with Outright Games to bring the Turtles universe to life. As the franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary and continues to attract new fans, we can’t wait to see gamers dive into the world of the most recent film in this fantastic new game.” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed” will be released Q4 2024. Wishlist now or Pre-Order on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Windows and Steam.