Genshin Impact x Logitech G bring us a stylish set of peripherals

HoYoverse isn’t done giving fans excellent collaborations, so hold onto your seats (and your wallets). Just today, September 17th, Logitech G and HoYoverse have announced their latest collaboration featuring fan favorite characters from Inzauma.

Featuring new additions to Logitech’s peripheral lineups, feast your eyes on the latest and greatest from Logitech G and HoYoverse.

Launching this year and shipping in late November, get excited for a new design of the Logitech G309 featuring Kamisato Ayaka, as well as three new iterations of the G305 featuring the characters Sayu, Thoma, and Heizou. Featuring lightspeed wireless technology, you’ll be playing with zero latency with the comfort of being completely wireless. The vice president of Global Business Development at HoYoverse, Fish Ling, says that they’re excited to be able to bring fans this collaboration between two companies that have an excellent attention to detail and want to make daily use and gaming as excellent as possible for the players. They’d like it to be a helpful companion to players traveling Teyvat each day, combining comfort and performance.

Logitech G x Genshin Impact trailer:



Logitech G × Genshin Impact official PC gaming gear collection

The vice president and general manager of Logitech G, Ujesh Desai, says “Gamers from around the world immerse themselves in the Genshin Impact world like it’s their own”, and wants to release these new stylized products as a way for players to further immerse themselves in the world of Teyvat and the designs and characters of Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse and Logitech G want players and gamers to know that this is the start of a multi-year partnership, with more product lines to be shown off and announced later on down the line. Teased in the trailer, we see a little graphic claiming that seemingly a headset and keyboard line are coming later. Really makes you wonder what characters they’re gonna pick for it, huh? Fingers crossed it matches the Kamisato Ayaka G309 Lightspeed mouse, with other options matching the G305 Lightspeed wireless mice.

Fans in the United States and Canada can pre-order on Amazon and their official website starting today, with shipping slated for late November. The wired G305 Lightspeed mice will be released in early 2025 with release dates and regional pricing being shown off on the Logitech G website.

Logitech G x Genshin Impact product shots:

