Enlist for a Good Time! D3Publisher releases an accolades trailer for Earth Defense Force 6

War…war never changes…but the world of EDF definitely changes because who knows what invasive Alien species will try to lay claim to our planet! Earth Defense Force 6 is the latest entry of the series where brave men and women take up arms to defend our planet against giant bugs and aliens from subjugating our species.

The title has been out since July 25th and D3Publisher has corralled Private First Class Dude Broseph to show potential recruits what the critics are saying about the title! Next Gen Player opined “The EDF Series has among the best gameplay loops in all of gaming, and this latest iteration might be the best one yet”. IGN professed “This giant insect-filled monster fest is more often than not a hilariously good time, and that’s something we could certainly use more of”. The title also garnered solid scores of 8s, 4 out of 5s and even a couple of 9s from outlets such as Shacknews, Touch Arcade and Destructoid. While we didn’t quite make the cut for this trailer (No shade, we totally understand.)…our very own Matthew Pollesel gave the game a very respectable 7.5 in his own review where he praised the game’s dismemberment effects stating “It’s disgustingly amazing.”

The publisher is still seeking new recruits in its war effort and those willingly conscripted can still earn the game’s pre-order bonuses which include Decoys featuring Vtubers Kiara Takanashi, Gawr Gura, and IRyS. Those who sign up to serve on the PlayStation front will also receive a metal-coated version of the “Nix” combat frame for the Standard Edition and specially painted combat vehicles for the Deluxe Edition. So what are you waiting for?!? Your planet needs you!

Earth Defense Force 6 is available now on PC and the PlayStation platform.

Earth Defense Force 6 – Accolade Trailer



Earth Defense Force 6 - Accolade Trailer

