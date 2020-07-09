Earth Defense Force: World Brothers launching on PS4, Switch in 2021

The next Earth Defense Force title is going in a direction we certainly didn’t expect. Yes, it’s still a 3rd person shooter with players teaming up to eradicate the world of some nasty invaders. But the latest and greatest release will be a more family friendly, voxel art-style experience… which somehow works!
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is scheduled for an early 2021 release in North America and Europe for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
See the announce trailer, screens and press release from D3Publisher below.
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers announce trailer:
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers screens:
D3PUBLISHER Inc., a leading Japanese games publisher, along with development team YUKE’s, is excited to announce a new third-person shooter “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE” game, “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS.” For the first time ever in the EDF series, “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS” will release on Nintendo Switch in addition to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system. “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS” will take on a completely different look from the rest of the EDF series with its new voxel art style when it launches in North America and Europe in early 2021 on the Nintendo eShop and the PlayStation Store, respectively. D3PUBLISHER aims to deliver the ultimate EDF game packed with a ton of content for new and returning EDF fans. The popular third-person shooter series’ exciting debut in a brand-new market creates a fun, new appearance and gameplay experience for both EDF fans and new players alike.
In a parallel universe where everything is in 3D voxel art, a new battlefield has taken stage in the EDF series. Voxel Earth is falling apart into square pieces, breaking its blocky peace, as alien invaders in large motherships have caused a catastrophic rift in their massive attack. With the world in turmoil from an alien attack by enemies from the EDF series, the player and the “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE” must rise to the occasion and save the day to restore a shattered Voxel Earth to one peace in “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS.”
Within this new universe of EDF where everything is displayed in voxel art, an art form with 3D models constructed together from 3D cubes, players will be taking the fight to various voxel-formed landmark battlefields with inspirations from America, United Kingdom, Japan, Egypt, and more in the span of the war for survival. Players can expect access to a massive selection of memorable EDF legendary soldier classes and weapons, ranging from the original numbered “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE” series all the way up to “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5” along with the additional spin-off EDF series of “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: INSECT ARMAGEDDON” and “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN.” On top of recruiting and utilizing all of the iconic EDF soldier classes and weapons in the EDF series, players can look forward to recruiting dozens of new characters to discover all over Voxel Earth as local EDF members known as “Brothers” and “Sisters,” like the Cowboy Brother or Maid Sister, as some of the new recruits to enlist! There are over 100 new members for players to find in “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS” for endless combinations of skillsets, personalities, and abilities to best tackle the mission at hand.
“EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS” key features include:
- Voxel World’s EDF: Expect the world of EDF in a whole new voxel art look with a family-friendly appeal, all filled with the same swarms of aliens and invaders for players to exterminate within the EDF series
- Create your very own EDF: Each mission is tackled by a 4-member team that players can mix and match between EDF members to maximize each of their abilities to lay waste on their enemies
- Historic EDF members return: From the very first EDF release in the numbered series all the way to the most recent “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5” launch on top of the spin-off titles including “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: INSECT ARMAGEDDON” and “EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN,” players can recruit legendary EDF members and access the wide array of weaponry from a massive selection of the previous games to their teams in the new voxel form
- Historic enemies of the EDF series make a comeback too: Familiar Giant Land and Air Creatures alongside Alien War Machines that have invaded Earth and caused mass destruction countless times in all of the past EDF series games are returning to invade in full, voxel form and force
