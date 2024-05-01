Earth Defense Force 6 is set to blast onto PlayStation platforms and PC on July 25th, 2024

If Helldivers 2 isn’t totally scratching that save-the-world from bugs or aliens itch (or if you just don’t have a PS5 at the moment), then D3Publisher’s Earth Defense Force 6 should have you covered! Of course real EDF enlistees know that the franchise has been around for quite some time, but the latest and greatest release finally has a solid release date, along with a new trailer and screens to celebrate.

Earth Defense Force 6 is set to hit PlayStation platforms and the PC via Steam on July 25th, 2024. Have a look at the new trailer, screens, and details on the various editions and pre-order bonuses below.

Earth Defense Force 6 screens/product shots:

Earth Defense Force 6 – Release Date Trailer:



D3Publisher Inc., a leading Japanese games publisher, is happy to announce that EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, the latest entry in the popular action-shooter series, will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 25, 2024, for Western audiences at a MSRP of $59.99 for the Standard Edition, and $89.99 for the Deluxe Edition. Excited fans can pre-order the game now with a 10% discount on the PlayStation Store to earn unique bonuses that will unlock when EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 launches. Pre-orders for Steam will be available starting in June, and players can wishlist the title now.

Pre-order rewards for North American and EU PlayStation and PC users include an exclusive set of auxiliary equipment for Wing Divers called the “Reverse Core Type-N” and three decoys based on popular Vtubers Takanashi Kiara, Gawr Gura, and IRyS. Players who purchase the title will also be eligible to receive the Hololive bonus items up to five months after launch. Additionally, PlayStation pre-orders will include a metal-coated version of the “Nix” combat frame for the Standard Edition and a specially painted combat vehicle for the Deluxe Edition.

In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as “Primers”, and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed and civilization was on the brink of collapse. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 picks up three years after the events of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand?

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 Key Features

Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and a diverse arsenal, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of colossal and deadly alien creatures while using cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Missions and Weapons Galore: Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, to tackle the alien menace together and ensure an exciting gameplay experience.

In June 2023, fans and enthusiasts alike celebrated the monumental 20th anniversary of the EARTH DEFENSE FORCE video game series that has sold more than five million units worldwide. Two decades of relentless alien invasions, valiant battles, and saving humanity have solidified the series’ place in gaming history. From its humble beginnings, the EDF series has grown into a beloved and iconic saga, captivating players around the world with its exhilarating gameplay, memorable characters, and a relentless mission to defend our planet from extraterrestrial threats.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 clinched a User’s Choice Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 and also received the “Award of Excellence” at the Japan Game Awards 2023, securing its spot as an outstanding and celebrated gaming experience.

D3PUBLISHER will launch EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 in North American and Europe on July 25, 2024. The standard and deluxe editions will be available for a MSRP of $59.99 and $89.99 respectively, in digital format on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 is rated “M” for Mature by the ESRB, PEGI 16, and USK 18.