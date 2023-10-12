Earth Defense Force 6 is set to save the planet on PS5 & PC this Spring

EDF soldiers, get ready to do your part! D3Publisher’s long-running, alien squishing action franchise is getting a new installment in the somewhat near future. Earth Defense Force 6, which released in Japan last year, will be headed to the PS5 and PC in Western regions for Spring 2024.

EDF 6, from a plot (hah) standpoint… is a direct sequel to part 5. But honestly if you’ve never played an EDF game it probably shouldn’t matter as the narrative is as straightforward as they come. This installment will feature class-based characters with unique abilities and gear and tons of missions along with local and online co-op play for up to 4 players.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 – Announcement Trailer:



D3Publisher Inc., a leading Japanese games publisher, today announced the highly-anticipated Western release of the latest entry in the popular series, Earth Defense Force 6 for PlayStation 5, PC via Steam in Spring 2024, and on Epic Games Store shortly thereafter. The next monstrous installment is set to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience for veteran players and new fans alike looking to save the world. In the year 2025, humanity won the war against the unknown invaders known as “Primers”, and peace returned to the planet. As a result of the conflict, 90 percent of Earth’s population was destroyed, and civilization was on the brink of collapse. Earth Defense Force 6 picks up three years after the events of Earth Defense Force 5 in the year 2027. The survivors continue their efforts to rebuild but threats to the world’s safety remain persistent. The Primers left behind many alien colonists and the two species have become increasingly hostile toward one another. The number of invasive organisms nesting in the depths of the earth and its ruins continues to increase. The Earth Defense Force (EDF) is once again called upon to protect the planet from the aggressive extraterrestrial invaders and determine the true purpose of the giant ring-shaped object that has recently appeared in the sky. Will the EDF be able to pull humanity from the edge of defeat, or will this be the species’ last stand? Earth Defense Force 6 Key Features The Next Chapter of EDF: Serving as a direct sequel to the events of Earth Defense Force 5, embark on a perilous adventure, unveiling an exciting new story within the EDF series.

Choose A Class: The return of the Ranger, Air Raider, Wing Diver, and Fencer classes armed with new abilities and equipment, empowering players to defend Earth effectively against emerging threats.

Fight for the Planet: Defend Earth and engage in intense battles against a wide range of deadly alien creatures and use cunning strategies to emerge victorious and protect the planet.

Missions Galore: Features an enormous amount of new content, including hundreds of new missions, weapons, and more for players to discover.

Battle with Friends: Players can also enjoy two-player co-op with split-screen or online co-op with up to four players, ensuring an exciting gameplay experience. In June 2023, fans and enthusiasts alike celebrated the monumental 20th anniversary of the Earth Defense Force video game series that has sold more than 5 million units worldwide. Two decades of relentless alien invasions, valiant battles, and saving humanity have solidified the series’ place in gaming history. From its humble beginnings, the Earth Defense Force series has grown into a beloved and iconic saga, captivating players around the world with its exhilarating gameplay, memorable characters, and a relentless mission to defend our planet from extraterrestrial threats. Earth Defense Force 6 has proudly clinched a User’s Choice Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 and also received the “Award of Excellence” at the Japan Game Awards 2023, securing its spot as an outstanding and celebrated gaming experience. For additional information on Earth Defense Force 6, please visit the official website, and follow the game on twitter, and D3PUBLISHER Inc. to keep up with upcoming content and news.