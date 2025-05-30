Elden Ring Nightreign amassed 2 million units sold on its launch date!

Ok…our site’s review of the multiplayer focused entry of the Elden Ring games might be a bit of an outlier, but the general public is ready and willing to spend 3 days and nights for a shot at taking on a Nightlord! Elden Ring Nightreign officially releases today and publisher Bandai Namco has revealed the game has already sold 2 million units. That means you can’t throw a rock in Limveld without hitting a Nightfarer!

In addition to the successful launch, the company also released an oddly 2000s tinged trailer for the game featuring Bring Me To Life from Evanescence. Just give whoever put that together all the promotions, raises, boons…they’ve earned it.

So if you’re one of the 2 million Nightfarer out there, perhaps seek out Braden and maybe give him an in-game experience that will turn his opinion of the game around. Until then stay alive out there and may all you Nightfarers see tomorrow!

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation platform.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Official Launch Trailer



ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Official Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Bring Me to Life Trailer



ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Bring Me to Life Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube