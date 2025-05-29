Mafia: The Old Country’s first “Breaking Omertà” dev diary takes us back to where it all began

With Mafia: The Old Country’s August 8th, 2025 release sorta, kinda coming fairly soon, Hangar 13 has started treating us to their new “Breaking Omertà” development diary series for the upcoming open world crime drama.

The very first episode takes us to old school, 1900s era Sicily, which is the setting for the title, and the efforts that the developers and partner studios have been putting in to create the old Italian city vibes, look and feel. It’s an interesting journey, so definitely check it out.

Mafia: The Old Country is set to launch on August 8th, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam. Stay tuned for more game details, media and Breaking Omertà dev diary episodes between now and then.

Breaking Omertà: “Where It All Began” | Mafia: The Old Country:



Breaking Omertà: "Where It All Began" | Mafia: The Old Country

Watch this video on YouTube

Today Hangar 13 released Breaking Omertà: “Where It All Began”. In this first episode of our developer diary series, see how Hangar 13 and their partners at Stormind Games brought a stunning, authentic rendition of 1900s Sicily to life in Mafia: The Old Country.