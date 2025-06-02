Get your parent’s permission before you call SEGA’s Yakuza 0 Hotline

Remember phones, those things that let you audibly communicate with people? Well to promote their upcoming Switch 2 release for Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut publisher SEGA is offering a toll free number that you can call* to learn more about the game.

US based fans can call* 1-888-YAKUZA0 (1-888-925-8920), you’ll be treated to an automated system which will allow you to “speak” to the game’s two protagonists Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, “make a reservation” at Club Sunshine, “order some food” from Smile Burger or even “chat up” to Nugget, the chicken that you can win from a bowling alley.

In addition to the phone number, we also received a new trailer which gives a quite thorough rundown of the title…all with the very chintzy feel of an old infomercial!

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will be coming out on June 5th 2025 on the Nintendo Switch.

*Must be 18 years or older to call. Please note that this toll-free number (1-888-925-8920) is intended for callers within the United States. While it may be possible to call this number from outside the US, it is not guaranteed to work from all countries, and standard international calling rates may apply.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut – Overview Trailer 1-888-YAKUZA0 | Nintendo Switch 2

For those who aren’t in the US or can’t get your parent’s permission, this video below will show you what you can expect if you dialed the number.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut – 1-888-YAKUZA0 Hotline Archive

