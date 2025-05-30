Hunter x Hunter NenxImpact Demo arrives on Steam

Well with Combo Breaker in our rear view and CEO happening in a couple of weeks, I guess fighting game aficionados can take a rest and not do anything this weekend. Sadly Arc System Works and Bushiroads snuck in and said “Hey, Do you like MvC3-style tag team combat…and do you like Hunter x Hunter? Well here’s a demo for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact”…bye!” I’m sure no one broke into your home to deliver that message, but this demo is definitely real.

Based on the extremely popular series by Yoshihiro Togashi (who also created Yu Yu Hakusho), Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact is shockingly the first fighting game based on this franchise. Select 3 characters and partake in chaotic tag team battles. Simple controls means anyone can pick up the game, but only those with true dedication can master it! However even if you are in the throes of defeat, the Over Gear mechanic can help you snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

This demo, which is available now on Steam (PS5 Demo will be coming at a later date), will allow you to select 6 out of the 16 characters from the game’s final roster. Assemble your team from Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, and Netero, learn the game’s mechanics and take on others locally or lab it up in training mode. This should get you ready when the game launches on PC, Switch and PlayStation on July 17th, 2025.

Hunter x Hunter NenxImpact demo:

