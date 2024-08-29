Pokémon GO announces its own spin on the Wild Area debuting in Fukuoka Japan



Pokémon GO still has a dedicated fan base which have been filling their Pokédex with pocket monsters of many generations (and Pikachus wearing various garbs). Niantic continues to hold events where players can gather and capture specific Pokémon. So it comes as no surprise as the next in game event will be taking place at the City of Fukuoka, Japan and this one will be dubbed GO Wild Area.

Fukuoka which is situated the most southern Japanese Island of Kyushu, the town supposedly boasts a robust bus culture, which means trainers can utilize mass transit during the two days which the Wild Area will be active November 16th and 17th. Additional details and ticket information will be released in due time.

For those who can’t make it to Southern Japan, a global version of the event will take place on November 23rd and 24th (For Americans, this will be a good opportunity to burn off some excess calories before Thanksgiving). Like the Fukuoka event, details and ticketing info will be released soon.

So will you make it to Fukuoka and scale Fukuoka Tower to see what Pokémon might lurk, or will you wait a couple of weeks and explore the Wild Area in your own neck of the woods…needless to say if you’re looking to Catch them All, you’re in for a long haul!