SteamWorld Heist 2 review for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Also On: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Publisher: Thunderful

Developer: Thunderful Gothenburg

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: E10+

It’s been nearly 9 years since the release of the original SteamWorld Heist on the Nintendo 3DS, which was the first follow-up in the SteamWorld series after SteamWorld Dig debuted. Dig was a really well-received release, and while SteamWorld Heist opted to tackle a completely different style of game, it still managed to do quite well with critics and fans alike. Heist’s approach to 2D strategy mechanics, with steam-powered robots in space, felt very unique in both look and feel, and offered some challenging gameplay to boot. Considering the SteamWorld popularity in general, it’s surprising that it took this long to see a sequel, but I think fans will agree this is a follow-up that was worth the wait.

While the first SteamWorld Heist took us to space, the second entry is a bit more grounded. Focused on a location called The Great Sea, you take on the role of Captain Leeway as you gather up additional steambots for crew, navigating around the world via submarine. If you’re a newcomer to the series, or SteamWorld games in general, you’ll have no trouble jumping in and figuring out what’s going on from the start. However, if you’re a fan of these games, you may have a couple of other surprises in store as well. Either way, Heist 2 makes for a solid adventure that virtually anyone can enjoy. This is aided by the various difficulty options and sliders, making for an even more accessible experience than the original game.

The world of SteamWorld Heist 2 is presented in two ways. One is the top down, world exploration element, wherein you’ll guide your submarine around in order to visit various locations that serve as missions, resting points, or shops for your crew. While navigating the world you’ll occasionally run into enemy vessels, offering up some maritime combat, and along the way you’ll be able to upgrade your sub with new weapons, armor, and other enhancements to help you out. Also, the world map is a bit like a Metroidvania-lite, with sections blocked off by hazards or other restrictions, and you’ll need to either gain new gear or complete missions within the current area in order to unlock new sections to explore.

The other component to SteamWorld Heist 2, and certainly the more compelling, is the normal 2D turn-based combat. Much like the first game, you’ll start a mission by selecting crew members and their loadouts, and then enter a 2D playing field where you’ll take turns moving your bots along, making use of cover to dodge enemy fire while taking shots of your own. Each stage has a unique layout, often making use of both vertical and horizontal pathways, allowing you to split your crew up as you enter combat or keep them together to face the enemy head on. There’s also optional objectives for most missions, along with loot to gather and take back to your sub, which can include unique weapons, currency and other items for both your steambots and submarine.

When taking aim at enemy robots, you’ll have a aimline that may or may not be visible depending on the weapon you’re carrying. Sniper Rifles, for instance, will have a long visible aimline with some sway to it, giving you some idea of where your bullet will hit. However, shotguns or SMG’s will not, making them more idea for close combat. Bullets and other projectiles will also richochet off of objects, so even if a shot looks impossible, you may be able line up a trick shot or two to take out well-covered enemies. It’s a really fun system that doesn’t feel too different from the first game, which is fine, because there wasn’t much that needed to be changed.

In addition, the job system that’s tied to the weapon type a bot is carrying works really well, allowing your to customize your crew however you see fit for each mission. You’re never really forced into just one role, outside of the early hours of the game, and you’ll quickly have a diverse cast to choose from.

All in all, I really enjoyed this follow-up to SteamWorld Heist, and I’m glad to see Thunderful revisting this particular entry in the SteamWorld universe once again. Hopefully it doesn’t take another 9 years to see another SteamWorld Heist, as it’s a unique strategy series that certainly deserves more attention. Definitely check it out when the game launches on all modern platforms August 8th, you’ll be happy you did.

Note: Thunderful provided us with a SteamWorld Heist 2 Switch code for review purposes.

Score: 9