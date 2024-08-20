Mega Man joins the cast of Funko Fusion

Games that combine disparate IPs aren’t exactly new, we’ve had Disney Infinity, LEGO Dimensions, Multiversus and of course Fortnite. However I think in terms of the sheer amount of IPs they can tap into Funko Fusion could give Fortnite a run for their money. In fact the latest Funko Fusion announcement might have shown that 10:!0 games’ upcoming effort will have something Epic’s F2P battle royale doesn’t and that’s Capcom’s very own Mega Man!

He’ll be joining characters from franchises such as Invincible, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Knight Rider, The Walking Dead and more in this epic adventure that will pit Freddy Funko against the Yin to his Yang, Eddy as you attempt to stop Eddy from using the power of the Funko Crown to wreak havoc on the multiverse!

For those chomping at the bit to try Mega Man, you won’t have to wait until the game’s launch on September 13th if you’re a PC player. The Funko Fusion Demo is now available on Steam and it will let you run around the game’s first level which is based on John Carpenter’s The Thing. Only the most thorough players will find all the secrets that hide within Outpost 31.

Funko Fusion is set for a September 13th release on PC, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch and PlayStation 4 versions will arrive a tad bit later on November 15th.

Funko Fusion – Mega Man Reveal Trailer



Funko Fusion screens:

