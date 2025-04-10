Join The Summoner’s Guild today for the latest news and details for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army!

It’s only your email…but think of all the potential perks! ATLUS has set up a fan club for those who want to be on the ground floor on all things covering their upcoming Raidou Kuzunoha remaster title. Members of The Summoner’s Guild will be the first to know about details about the game, participate in promotions and giveaways! In fact those in the guild will get a chance to read the 1st chapter of Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Lone Marebito, a manga which was only available in Japan. So visit the RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army and sign up today!

Look if it was a blood pact, I’d probably advise you to read the fine print…

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will be hitting the streets on PC, Xbox Series X|S, the Switch, and PlayStation platforms this July 19th, 2025.

