Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on Xbox, PC on Dec. 9th, PS5 Spring 2025

Details for one of the bigger Bethesda releases which was set to be revealed on stage at gamescom’s Opening Night Live was MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We’ve seen a decent amount of the game since the initial announcement, but fans have been wonder when to expect a release date. Well now you have it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on the Xbox Series X, PC and Game Pass on Dec. 9th, 2024, with the PlayStation 5 version confirmed for a Spring 2025 release, which is outside the 6 month exclusivity window.

Those who want to go all-in on the December launch can opt to pick up a few different editions, including the swanky Collector’s Edition as seen below.

Check out the date reveal trailer and pre-order details and whatnot below, and stay tuned for more!

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:



Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Watch this video on YouTube

Adventure calls, are you ready to answer? Revealed during gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on December 9 for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and Game Pass and will be launching on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. Pre-orders for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are now open for Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC, with wishlisting also available on PlayStation. Those who purchase the Premium Edition, Premium Upgrade or Collector’s Edition of the game will receive 3 days of early access, beginning December 6. From MachineGames, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, set between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the The Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle immerses players in an all-new single-player, narrative driven adventure. Blending cinematic set-pieces, puzzle-solving, and hand-to-hand combat, players will embark on an authentic Indiana Jones experience around the world to try and defeat the sinister forces working against them.

Players can also look forward to more content with the launch of ​​Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants DLC. This story-focused DLC will be available with purchases of the Premium, Premium Upgrade and Collector’s Edition post-launch with more details coming at a later date.

In addition, both Physical and Digital Editions for Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC are now available for pre-order. More information on pre-orders can be found here.

Pre-order options include: Standard Edition – Digital + Physical

Premium Edition – Digital + Physical

Premium Upgrade – Digital only [Requires Base Game]

Collector’s Edition – Physical only All pre-orders include the Last Crusade Pack, which features in-game cosmetics the Traveling Suit Outfit and the Lion Tamer Whip. In addition to the Last Crusade Pack, the Premium and Premium Upgrade editions come with 3-days of early access starting on December 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants story DLC, the Temple of Doom Outfit cosmetic, and a digital-art book. Finally, the Collector’s Edition will feature an 11” Great Circle globe, featuring a puzzle mechanic that can be solved to unlock a hidden storage compartment. The CE also includes an Allmaker Relic replica, Adventure Journal and SteelBook display case, plus all the digital content mentioned above. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC and Game Pass on December 9 and launches in Spring 2025 on PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for more details at https://indianajones.bethesda. net/