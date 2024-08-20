Borderlands 4 revealed

Whoa there Borderlands fans (of the game, not presumably the movie), to kickoff gamescom 2024 during Opening Night Live, Gearbox Software officially revealed Borderlands 4 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The latest looter shooter installment is slated for a fiscal year 2026 release — which isn’t for a while obviously, meaning later next year.

For now, to go along with the announcement is some art and a teaser trailer.

Borderlands 4 art:

Borderlands 4 – Official Teaser Trailer:



Borderlands 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise, will launch in 2025 (during Take-Two's Fiscal Year 2026) on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Borderlands 4 was announced at gamescom’s Opening Night Live with a teaser trailer providing players with their first tantalizing glimpse of an all-new planet. Borderlands 4 is the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise. Players will once again assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure while blasting everything in sight.

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game,” said Randy Pitchford, founder and President of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

The Borderlands franchise has sold-in more than 87 million copies to-date, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. With unforgettable characters, deep world building, and more unique guns than can be counted, the franchise has cemented itself as a must-play series.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” said 2K Core Games Senior Vice President and General Manager Catharina Lavers Mallet. “The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We’re excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

Borderlands 4 is currently rated RP for Rating Pending by the ESRB. Gearbox Software is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.