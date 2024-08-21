Grasshopper Manufacture teams up with Lost in Cult to shed light on the studio’s history

With 25 years under their belt, Suda51’s Grasshopper Manufacture has plenty of tales to tell and the eclectic has tapped venerable publisher Lost in Cult to tell their tale!

Kill the Past: 25 Years of Grasshopper Manufacture penned by Blake Hest is a 400+ page tome which covers the history of the Tokyo based studio which created beloved titles such as Killer 7, No More Heroes, Shadows of the Damned and much, much more! This archive will contain insights that led to the creation of these titles, never before seen concept art, interviews with key people within the studio such as Tadayuki Nomaru, Ren Yamazaki, James Mountain and of course the one and only Suda51.

This book will come in two forms, a standard edition which comes in at roughly $78.20 USD (£59.99 GBP) and a deluxe edition packed with a bounty of extras, including 4 essay books, trading cards, a set of GhM 25th anniversary pins, posters, art prints all enclosed in a clamshell case with foil embossed cover. This one will cost about $208.56 USD (£159.99 GBP), however as an incentive the first 1000 copies of the deluxe edition will be signed by Suda51.

This pre-order campaign will close on October 18th, so if you’re a fan of the studio and want to understand its rich history, this book isn’t something you want slipping from your grasp!

