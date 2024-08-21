Gear up for a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Most Wanted campaign mission playthrough

In anticipation of their big event Call of Duty: NEXT on August 28th, Treyarch has released new information regarding bits of the campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Featuring a new campaign level playthrough video, we learn a good batch of new info about the upcoming campaign.

From the Call of Duty blog post: “Welcome to ‘Most Wanted’ mission, a clandestine, signature Call of Duty: Black Ops infiltration with high stakes and even higher rewards”. Amidst this mission, you’ll be tasked with rescuing the notorious and legendary operative Russell Adler (previously in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) from a CIA Black Site stashed beneath the Capitol Station in Washington D.C. You’ll play the role of [redacted], a key member of the Black Ops team helmed by the ever famous Frank Woods. You’re not alone though, because your team consists of Woods’ protégé Troy Marshall, technical guru Felix Neumann, and Sevati “Sev” Dumas (an infiltration and assassination specialist).

The action begins in a commandeered S.W.A.T. truck parked on the edge of the Capitol Station grounds. What kind of special gadgets will you be using? Well, that’s simple: a camera with retinal scanning capabilities recently developed by resident tech guru Felix Neumann, ready for its first field test. Your mission is summed up succinctly: show up to a political fundraiser, obtain retinal identification from a senator that can enter the Black Site Adler’s held in, and escape before anybody knows what’s going down. Of course, that’s always easier said than done.

Players are given info on multiple methods to clear the mission, with each method bringing different story beats and gameplay opportunities. Want to blackmail a senator? Want to uncover a mysterious connection with an unnamed stranger having ties to the senator? Approach it in any of the ways given to you. The choice is yours.

The official blog post for Black Ops 6 has a full blown breakdown from the video posted to the Call of Duty YouTube channel, if you prefer to read the full “play” through. If you’re like me and wanna watch the video and see what the game looks like in action, we have the video embedded right here below as well.

The next batch of info will be revealed at Call of Duty: NEXT (August 28th) later this month, including a full reveal and look at the second full round-based zombies map Liberty Falls. Players can get their hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 completely when it launches on October 24th, 2024.

Black Ops 6 at gamescom – “Most Wanted” Campaign Level Playthrough:



Black Ops 6 at gamescom - “Most Wanted” Campaign Level Playthrough

Watch this video on YouTube