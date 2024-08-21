The countdown begins as we’re less than 50 days until Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero arrives

For a franchise that is known for its breakneck action, it’s kind of funny that it’s also known for waiting. The wait for the two Saiyans to arrive after the defeat of Raditz, the wait for Goku to return to Earth after his climactic battle on Namek, the wait for the androids to emerge, the wait for the start of the Cell Games and the most prolific wait of the franchise…the wait for new episodes to air as the series restarts from episode one on Toonami.

Well fans of the Budokai Tenkaichi series of Dragon Ball games had to endure 15 years without a new entry of their preferred title, but their patience is about to pay off. As Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero the newest entry in the line will be in player’s hands in less than 50 days. To keep the hype going, Bandai Namco released a new trailer at yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, giving a glimpse to players what they can expect besides explosive action! Characters from the Saiyan Saga to the Tournament of Power, you will have your pick of 163 characters so surely your favorite character in your favorite form will be available for you to control and show your might!

And as for the 50 days thing…players who pre-order the deluxe/ultimate editions of the title digitally will actually around 47 days because they will be able to play the game 3 days early on October 8th…and frankly any extra training time might be worth taking advantage of!

Otherwise the wait for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will end on October 11th, 2024 as it arrives on PC, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – 50 DAYS FROM NOW | ONL Trailer



DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – 50 DAYS FROM NOW | ONL Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube