Split Fiction for the Nintendo Switch 2 is available for pre-order and will utilize the console’s newest features!

We’re all eagerly awaiting June 5th when Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch 2 arrives in stores worldwide. Unlike other Nintendo launches, the Switch 2 will have strong 3rd party developer support and one studio which will have a title available at launch is Hazelight and their most recent release Split Fiction.

The studio revealed via a new EA Blog entry that the game will be available to pre-order on April 24th, 2025. In addition to having crossplay, Hazelight’s Friend’s Pass, you can utilize the Switch 2’s GameShare feature to play with either a Switch 2 or an Original Switch via local wireless connection with just one copy of the game. The title will also utilize the GameChat to communicate with friends and even see them on your screen if you have a supported camera attached!

Nintendo also recently sat down with Hazelight’s founder Josef Fares and COO Oskar Wolontis to discuss the process of bringing their latest title to the newest member of the Nintendo console family. Josef even kept the language at a G rating as he lauded his love of Super Mario Galaxy 2 and how he even 100%’d the title (The Green Stars, Josef? Bravo!). The clip is part of the Creator’s Voice series debut coincided with the announcement of the Switch 2 and it really goes to show the company’s relationship with 3rd party developers in a way better place than during the dark days which originated during the N64 days.

Split Fiction will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 the day the system launches which is on June 5th, 2025. The title is also available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 (see our review here!).

A Surprising Co-op Adventure – Split Fiction – Creator’s Voice | Nintendo Switch 2https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeFE4jGeZZw

