Prepare for the Call of Duty: NEXT event with a new Black Ops 6 multiplayer trailer and more

Gear up and buckle in Call of Duty players, Activision’s big Call of Duty: NEXT event is only a couple of days away. And to kick up a bit of hype they dropped off a fresh new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer and a few more details too.

Make sure to tune in on Wednesday, August 28th, 2024 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET via YouTube and Twitch to see what Treyarch and Raven have to say and show about the next era of Call of Duty… such as:

A deep dive into Omnimovement innovations, gameplay, system, maps, and modes coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, plus a showcase of the playable maps available during the Beta.

A tour of the playable Liberty Falls, one of two Zombies launch maps.

A detailed look into Call of Duty: Warzone, the premiere of Area 99, plus Black Ops 6 integrations and more announcements.

Essential details about the Black Ops 6 Open Beta, as well as information, Rewards, and more.

We’ll be back with a wrap-up as always, but for now, read on!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer:



It’s almost GO time! Check out this new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Trailer to get a first look at all the Multiplayer action fans will see at Call of Duty: NEXT this week. As a reminder, the NEXT event is this Wednesday, August 28, beginning at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern time, streaming live on either the Call of Duty Twitch Channel or Call of Duty YouTube Channel. Tune in for updates from Treyarch and Raven for in-depth intel on everything coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone. Fans who watch the broadcast can earn rewards in Black Ops 6 that will be available at launch on October 25, including: “The Redactor” Weapon Blueprint

“Tri Harder” Weapon Charm

“Earning Stripes” Calling Card

“Mine” Emblem Additional rewards await those who stay tuned in immediately following Call of Duty: NEXT, when Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl V, presented by USAA kicks off. The fifth annual C.O.D.E. Bowl presented by USAA will feature 10 esports teams from military branches of the U.S., UK, and Canada, competing alongside the most competitive players in Call of Duty: Warzone. C.O.D.E. Bowl viewership rewards are available immediately in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, and include: “Every Bit of Bravery” Animated Emblem

“Far Out Flexin’” Loading Screen

“Please Rewind” Weapon Charm

“Bowl Buzzkill” Weapon Camo Head to the Call of Duty blog for all the Call of Duty: NEXT details.